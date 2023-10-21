US advises Israel to avoid striking Hezbollah: Report

US and Israeli sources told the newspaper the Biden administration issued this warning after learning that hawkish members of Netanyahu’s cabinet, including the defence minister and senior military officials, had approved the idea of bombing Hezbollah.

US officials stated Israel would struggle if it chose to fight a war on two fronts – Hamas in the south and Hezbollah in the north – and that fighting Hezbollah could mean drawing Iran into the conflict.

Despite Netanyahu becoming hesitant about bombing Hezbollah since the talks with the US, the NYT reported that “anxieties still persist” that a second front in the north remains possible.

The trigger could be caused by “harsh Israeli tactics” used in the expected ground offensive in Gaza or an Israeli overreaction to Hezbollah attacks.

Hezbollah has already fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the Tel Aviv regime’s military in both cases.

The resistance movement has vowed to resolutely defend Lebanon in case of any Israeli-imposed war.