UN Security Council fails to agree on resolution to halt fighting in Gaza Strip

The so-called E-10, consisting of 10 non-permanent member states of the Security Council, has drafted a resolution.

However, the United States and the United Kingdom, permanent members who possess veto power, have opposed it. Western powers, particularly the US and UK, are resistant to including language in the resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire, a proposition supported by several other Council members.

There have been discussions about humanitarian pauses, Wood said, “and we’re interested in pursuing language on that score.” But he added there was disagreement within the Security Council on whether that would be acceptable.

China’s UN Ambassador Jun Zhang, echoed the sentiments expressed by Secretary-General António Guterres, emphasizing that “Gaza is a graveyard for children.” Zhang called for an urgent ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“As we speak, Palestinian civilians continue to be killed. Children are bearing the brunt, as several US officials have stated already. Gaza is becoming a graveyard for children. No one is safe,” Zhang added.

The United Arab Emirates emphasized the importance of upholding the rules of warfare. UAE Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, who co-initiated the meeting with China, stressed that discussions within the Council were ongoing, and nations were working to bridge their differences.

“We condemn the seventh October attacks by Hamas on Israel. We also condemned the indiscriminate attacks by Israel on the Gaza Strip. We express our grave concern that the continued detention of hostages and demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as their safety well-being and humane treatment consistent with international law,” Nusseibeh said.

Nusseibeh added that “the killing and maiming of children, attacks on schools and hospitals and the Gaza Strip and denying children access to humanitarian assistance are all very grave violations. against children.”

During the meeting, UN humanitarian officials briefed the Security Council on the dire humanitarian situation in the region.

Previous attempts to pass resolutions in the Security Council have faced challenges, including two US vetoes, further underscoring the complexity of reaching a consensus on this critical issue.