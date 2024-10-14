Ukraine warns of growing alliance between Russia, North Korea

The president’s remarks follow reports that North Korea is likely to deploy regular troops to Ukraine to aid Russia at the front.

“We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea,” Zelensky said in his address.

“This is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about transferring people from North Korea to the occupying military forces.”

In light of this escalation, Ukraine’s front-line troops need “more support”, Zelensky added, emphasizing that support for Kyiv extends beyond weapons deliveries.

“It is about increasing pressure on the aggressor, which will be stronger than they can withstand. And it is about preventing a bigger war,” he continued.

Moscow and Pyongyang have deepened military cooperation as Russia seeks arms and other support in its full-scale war against Ukraine. North Korea has been supplying Russia with ballistic missiles and vast quantities of artillery shells, according to reports. Both countries, however, have dismissed the claims.