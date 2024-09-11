UK, Netherlands summon Iranian envoys over “missiles given to Russia” 

The Dutch Foreign Ministry summoned Iran’s ambassador to Amsterdam and the country’s top diplomat called for new and robust sanctions against Tehran.

The British Foreign Office also summoned the head of the Iranian Embassy, Ali Matinfar, and conveyed London’s protest at the alleged missile supplies.

Britain, Germany, and France, alongside the US, have announced fresh sanctions on Iran over the issue.

Both Russia and Iran have denied the accusation as baseless.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the Western sanctions against Iran over the matter, saying on X that the US and Europe once again acted on “false information” and “flawed logic” vis-à-vis Iran.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran has NOT given ballistic missiles to Russia.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said Russia has heard many allegations regarding arms supplies to Russia, which are all unfounded.