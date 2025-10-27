UK military chiefs support nuclear-sharing pact with Germany amid Russia threats: Telegraph

Senior leaders, including a former chief of defense staff and a former NATO secretary-general, have reportedly urged London to begin talks with Berlin, citing the alleged “critical” threat posed by Russia and “growing concerns” that the US could scale back its role in Europe.

Germany, which is prohibited from developing nuclear weapons, is already in “strategic discussions” with Paris on joining France’s nuclear umbrella. Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who Russia has accused of “escalating anti-Russian rhetoric literally every day,” has indicated he would be open to exploring a similar arrangement with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to the paper.

Although The Telegraph’s sources insist that formal talks between London and Berlin have not yet taken place, several defense officials spoke in favor of the arrangement.

“It’s right and proper and should have happened a long time ago,” Lord Robertson, a former NATO secretary-general, said, as quoted by the outlet.

“If Russia continues to deploy nuclear rhetoric, it’s going to force some decisions to be made inside Europe as a whole,” he added.

Britain’s nuclear deterrent, declared to NATO since 1962, remains under London’s sole control, with one of its Trident-armed submarines always on patrol. Earlier this year, Starmer announced plans to purchase 12 F-35A stealth jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons, which will be based in Britain.

Retired General Sir Richard Barrons warned that a shared system would be “unworkable,” since collective launch decisions could not be made under time pressure. Field Marshal Lord Houghton, a former chief of defense staff, said Europe should weigh a broader nuclear option as the US pivots toward China, but questioned whether it would be “a good thing or madness.”

Defense sources told The Telegraph that while coordination between London and Berlin may expand, any weapons-sharing plan remains “a long way” off.

Moscow has rejected claims that it plans to attack NATO or use nuclear weapons, saying its nuclear doctrine is purely defensive and aimed at protecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity.