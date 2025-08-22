The Kyrgyz government has deployed reconnaissance drones as part of an ongoing search operation. However, progress has been slow due to the extremely rugged and insurmountable terrain. Kyrgyz officials say given the lack of any new information and the harsh conditions in the area, there is a possibility that the climbers may have lost their lives. Nonetheless, search efforts are continuing.
Two Iranian climbers missing in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul region
Two Iranian climbers, Maryam Pilevari and Hassan Seifollah, have gone missing while mountaineering in the Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, after losing contact with their base. Authorities have yet to determine their whereabouts.