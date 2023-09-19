Turkey re-asserts support for Azerbaijan in dispute with Armenia

“We are moving together with Azerbaijan under the slogan, under the motto that we are two nations, one state,” he stated on Tuesday, addressing the United Nations General Assembly.

Azerbaijan earlier announced it had launched “anti-terrorist operations” in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and demanded the “complete withdrawal” of ethnic Armenian forces as a condition for peace in the disputed territory.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Erdogan stated that since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Turkey has been endeavoring to keep both our Russian and Ukrainian friends around the table with the thesis that war will have no winners and peace will have no losers.

“We will step up our efforts to end the war through diplomacy and dialogue on the basis of Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity,” the Turkish president stressed.

Erdogan has also called for greater multilateralism at the world stage.

“The world is bigger than five, and a fairer world is possible,” he added, referring to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

On the Palestinian issue, Erdogan stressed that without the establishment of a viable Palestinian state, it will be difficult for Israel to enjoy security and stability in the region.

“We will continue to support the Palestinian people in their struggle for their legitimate rights under international law,” he continued.