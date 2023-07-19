Turkey, Qatar to bolster bilateral relations after Erdogan visit

“On the basis of our strategic relations and bilateral cooperation in the political, diplomatic, economic and commercial fields, and in line with the directives of the wise leaders of the two countries, we are determined to continue our joint efforts to coordinate in various fields to ensure the continuity of the strengthening of bilateral relations for the benefit of the two brotherly countries and peoples.”

The Turkish and Qatari foreign ministers signed the declaration during Erdogan’s visit to Qatar, marking a half-century since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

“We are pleased to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Türkiye and the State of Qatar in 2023,” it said, adding, “Turkey-Qatar relations have undergone a qualitative transformation since (their) establishment in 1973 until (they) reached the stage of strategic partnership.”

The declaration also stressed that Turkey-Qatar relations reflect “deep-rooted” historical ties built on political and social foundations.

“The current strategic partnership between the Republic of Turkey and the State of Qatar is fruitful at all levels, and the two countries have similar approaches on most regional and international issues,” it noted.

Economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries has witnessed steady growth over the past few years, it added.

Erdogan arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha on Tuesday on the second leg of his three-nation Persian Gulf tour to further strengthen regional ties.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed Erdogan with an official ceremony. They are holding one-on-one talks followed by inter-delegation meetings.

During the talks, all aspects of bilateral relations are to be reviewed, with discussions of steps to enhance cooperation in various areas, particularly the economy.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Persian Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others. The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is a close friend of Erdogan, who is credited with making Turkey an international actor with his diplomatic skills, brokering important deals and raising Turkey’s profile in global affairs. Sheikh Tamim was the first leader to congratulate Erdogan after the latter’s election victory and addressed him as his “dear brother” in a congratulatory message. Sheikh Tamim last visited Turkey in February as the first leader to visit the country following the Feb. 6 earthquakes in the country’s south, dubbed as the “disaster of the century” by Erdogan.

Erdogan is accompanied by a delegation of ministers and businesspeople and the visit aims to bolster strategic cooperation and economic development for both countries, particularly in defense and energy.