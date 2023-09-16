Saturday, September 16, 2023
Turkey offers four-party meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh to Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan

By IFP Media Wire
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he has offered to Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia to hold a top-level four-party meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, a bone of contention between Baku and Yerevan.

“Yes, it is our priority to hold trilateral talks as planned earlier. Yet we also suggested meeting in a four-party format as well. Meaning, myself, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, [Azerbaijani President] Ilham Aliyev and [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan,” the Turkish leader said at a press conference in Istanbul aired by local TV channels before departing for New York.

I said, let’s get together and discuss the steps that need to be taken. As of now, we have received neither a positive nor a negative response to this proposal,” he added.

SourceTASS

