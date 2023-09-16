Turkey offers four-party meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh to Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan

“Yes, it is our priority to hold trilateral talks as planned earlier. Yet we also suggested meeting in a four-party format as well. Meaning, myself, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, [Azerbaijani President] Ilham Aliyev and [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan,” the Turkish leader said at a press conference in Istanbul aired by local TV channels before departing for New York.

I said, let’s get together and discuss the steps that need to be taken. As of now, we have received neither a positive nor a negative response to this proposal,” he added.