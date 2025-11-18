Trump would support Russia sanctions bill if he retains final authority: White House

Trump told reporters late on Sunday that it was “OK with me” that Republicans were working on legislation to impose sanctions on countries doing business with Russia over Moscow’s failure to negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine.

Trump said lawmakers may take his suggestion to add Iran to the sanctions measure.

Senator Lindsey Graham and U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, both Republicans, sponsored the legislation to impose sanctions on countries doing business with Russia, including buyers of its energy exports.

Trump’s comments on Sunday could clear the way for the legislation to move forward in Congress.

Leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives have held off bringing the legislation to a vote as Trump has preferred instead to impose tariffs on goods imported from India, the world’s second-leading buyer of Russian oil after China.

Asked if Trump was now ready to back the legislation, the official stated, “He would sign it. He signaled that last night.”

But the White House will insist on specific language ensuring that Trump retains control over the sanctions, the official continued.

“It’s always been important to the White House and the president that there’s a carve-out in the sanctions package that ensures the president has the ultimate decision-making authority on the sanctions,” the official added.

“So as long as that is included, I think the president would entertain signing the bill.”

The official said the White House was continuing to work on negotiations with Russia on ending the war, adding, “We’re definitely still working it. It just hasn’t been the center of the news because we have so much going on.”