Trump says to meet Putin within days in Alaska

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump has not seen Putin in person since his return to the White House in January.

The Kremlin on Saturday confirmed that Putin and Trump would meet in Alaska for talks next Friday, calling the choice of location “quite logical”.

“Russia and the United States are close neighbours, bordering each other,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said, adding, “It seems quite logical that our delegation should simply fly across the Bering Strait and that such an important and eagerly awaited summit between the leaders of the two countries should be held in Alaska.”

Trump also stated Friday that the deal to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will involve some exchange of territories, though he did not offer further details.

“There’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both,” Trump told reporters at the White House during a peace summit event with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.