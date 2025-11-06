Trump reiterates nuclear threat

Trump last week ordered the US Department of War to commence preparations for nuclear testing “immediately.”

On Wednesday, the US Air Force announced that it had successfully test-fired an unarmed Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

“Because of other countries’ testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately,” Trump said in a video shared on Truth Social later in the day.

The video statement appeared to be AI-generated and repeated word-for-word the text of Trump’s post from last week, including the iconic sign-off: “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

It remains unclear whether it was posted by the president himself or one of his aides, as the White House declined to comment, citing staff shortages linked to the ongoing government shutdown.

Several clips shared at around the same time featured an identical background and similarly rehashed unrelated past statements.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stated earlier in the day that Moscow “must respond to Washington’s steps” and “start preparing for full-scale nuclear tests immediately.” Putin, however, indicated that such a move was premature as long as Washington abides by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

In the meantime, the Russian president instructed all relevant government agencies to analyze US plans and submit proposals on “the possible commencement of work on preparing for nuclear weapons tests.”

Trump’s announcement followed Russia’s recent weapons trials, including the launch of the new Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater drone. However, neither of those tests involved actual nuclear detonations.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright clarified on Sunday that the testing ordered by Trump would not involve live nuclear explosions, describing the planned “non-critical tests” as part of a broader modernization program.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia was informed in advance about the latest Minuteman III launch. He previously added that Moscow is still waiting for “clarifications from the American side” regarding the meaning and full implications of the US president’s remarks.