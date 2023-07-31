Training helicopter crashes in Iran’s Karaj, two killed

The incident happened at 05:00 local time on Monday, according to authorities in Karaj’s Payam Airport.
A helicopter used for training pilots has crashed in Iran’s Karaj near the capital Tehran, killing the trainee and the coach.
