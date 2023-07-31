Monday, July 31, 2023
Training helicopter crashes in Iran’s Karaj, two killed

By IFP Editorial Staff

A helicopter used for training pilots has crashed in Iran’s Karaj near the capital Tehran, killing the trainee and the coach.

The incident happened at 05:00 local time on Monday, according to authorities in Karaj’s Payam Airport.

IRNA said in a brief report that the cause of the crash was under investigation.

No more details were immediately available.

