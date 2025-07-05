Threats facing NATO becoming more complex and intertwined: New chief of military operations

“These are consequential times,” US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich said following a change of command ceremony in Mons, Belgium, that saw him assume the functions of NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).

“The challenges facing the alliance and our partners are growing more complex. The threats we face are only becoming more intertwined. But they are no match for the unity, the resolve, and the shared purpose” within NATO, he added.

Grynkewich, who was appointed by US President Donald Trump, confirmed by the US Senate and approved by NATO’s North Atlantic Council, said that he intends to “maintain the momentum” from his predecessor, General Christopher Cavoli, in transforming the alliance’s command operations.

Allies, he stated, “stand ready in defence of our nations, and we’re only going to get better”.

SACEUR, who has always been a US military general, is responsible for the planning and execution of all NATO operations, including the identification of forces required for missions. They also make recommendations to NATO’s political and military authorities and, in the case of aggression against a NATO member state, are responsible for executing all military measures within their capability and authority to preserve or restore the security of alliance territory.

The position has no fixed term with previous SACEURs in function from one to eight years.

General Cavoli described his successor as “the officer we need here, now”.

“He will lead our Alliance into its future, a future that we know is going to be in dangerous time. We know that future will be about collective defence, and it’s a future that is going challenge us to rise to the heights that we can achieve together,” he noted.

Allies last month agreed to significantly boost their defence spending target from 2% of GDP to 5% of GDP. The target is split in two with 3.5% to be spent on core defence spending (ie hardware), and 1.5% to go towards defence-related investments including dual-purpose infrastructure and cyber security.

NATO leaders said in their joint declaration that Russia poses a “long-term threat” to Euro-Atlantic security. The country, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, is believed to be in a position to attack a European ally before the end of the decade.

The 5% target, based on new capability targets allies also agreed to, was a huge victory for Trump who has chided European allies for not spending enough.

Washington has also cast doubt over its continued long-term support to allies and is expected to announce a pullback of troops and equipment towards the end of summer.

Trump’s seeming ambivalence towards the alliance had led to rumours in the spring that Washington could relinquish SACEUR.

General Grynkewich is the 21st SACEUR, a position created in 1951 and first held by General Dwight D Eisenhower, who later became US president.