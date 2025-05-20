Tasnim: Report on cancellation of Iran nuclear talks attributed to Foreign Ministry ‘fabricated’

According to Tasnim on Tuesday, a quote attributed to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei regarding the alleged cancellation of diplomatic talks is “not authentic.”

The news agency confirmed, following an internal review, that Baqaei has made no public comments on the status of negotiations.

The clarification comes after Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Tehran has received a proposal regarding the next round of indirect negotiations with the US and is currently reviewing it.