EnvironmentIFP Exclusive

Tandoureh National Park: Guardians of Iran’s northern wilderness

By IFP Editorial Staff

In the remote mountains of Khorasan Razavi Province in northeastern Iran, rangers of Tandoureh National Park patrol one of Iran’s most biodiverse and challenging landscapes.

These dedicated environmental guardians work far from urban centers, often from sunrise to midnight, protecting the country’s wildlife and natural habitats with minimal facilities and under harsh conditions.

Located near the Iranian-Turkmen border in the Dargaz region, Tandoureh National Park covers about 54 square kilometers and forms part of a 73,000-hectare protected area first established in 1968.

Around 10,000 hectares are officially designated as a conservation zone, while other sections serve as popular ecotourism and recreation areas.

Tandoureh is recognized as one of the world’s key genetic reservoirs, home to over 380 species of plants, many with medicinal properties, and a remarkable diversity of wildlife.

The park provides critical habitat for several endangered species, including the Persian leopard and the great bustard, making it one of Iran’s most valuable ecological reserves.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks