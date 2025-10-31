Tandoureh National Park: Guardians of Iran’s northern wilderness

These dedicated environmental guardians work far from urban centers, often from sunrise to midnight, protecting the country’s wildlife and natural habitats with minimal facilities and under harsh conditions.

Located near the Iranian-Turkmen border in the Dargaz region, Tandoureh National Park covers about 54 square kilometers and forms part of a 73,000-hectare protected area first established in 1968.

Around 10,000 hectares are officially designated as a conservation zone, while other sections serve as popular ecotourism and recreation areas.

Tandoureh is recognized as one of the world’s key genetic reservoirs, home to over 380 species of plants, many with medicinal properties, and a remarkable diversity of wildlife.

The park provides critical habitat for several endangered species, including the Persian leopard and the great bustard, making it one of Iran’s most valuable ecological reserves.