Several killed in Israeli raid on aid truck in Gaza

Al Jazeera reported the bombing targeted “the truck belonging to a Kuwaiti association in the Al-Brook area on Al-Bahr Street”.

Hamas announced the attack indicated that “the occupation’s continued targeting of aid convoys expresses an unprecedented level of criminality and brutality in contemporary history”.

The attack comes a few days after another Israeli attack on aid seekers killed more than a hundred people in Gaza City.

Residents had gathered seeking food on 29 February from an aid convoy, with the area completely cut off by Israeli soldiers.

The military claims it did not strike the convoy and that most deaths were due to a stampede.

These findings contradict the words of Palestinian officials and eyewitnesses, who said people were indiscriminately shot at by Israeli forces while waiting for food aid in Gaza City.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the army only fired shots to disperse the stampede after their forces were retreating.

The UN confirmed a large number of people being treated in Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital had gunshot wounds, while media outlets that investigated the video of the convoy initially released by the Israeli army found that it was “not one single sequence” and had been “edited into four sections”.

The aid convoy incident killed 120 people and injured hundreds, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The death toll from Israel’s onslaught on Gaza since early October 2023 has surpassed 30,400, most of them women and children. More than 70,000 others have been injured while thousands more remain unaccounted for.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.