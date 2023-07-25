Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 517

US says it does not support attacks inside Russia

The White House announced it did not support attacks inside Russia after being asked about two drones from Ukraine that damaged buildings in Moscow. “As a general matter, we do not support attacks inside of Russia,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a press briefing. Russia spoke of taking harsh retaliatory measures against Ukraine after the two drone attacks, including one close to the defence ministry’s headquarters, in what it called a brazen act of “terror”.

Ukraine will keep attacking targets in Crimea and Kerch Bridge: DM

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov says that Ukraine will continue carrying out attacks on Russian-occupied Crimea and the Kerch Bridge that connects it to the Russian mainland, while also admitting that Ukraine’s plan for its sluggish counteroffensive is behind schedule.

As Russia has pummeled the southern port city of Odesa and the surrounding region over the past week, Ukraine has continued to carry out strikes inside Crimea. On Tuesday, Ukrainian drones hit an ammunition depot, just a week after seaborne drones struck the Kerch Bridge.

“All these targets are official targets because it will reduce their capacity to fight against us (and) will help to save the lives of Ukrainians,” Reznikov said in an interview with CNN.

Asked if Ukraine’s goal is to permanently disable the bridge, Reznikov responded: “It’s normal tactics to ruin the logistic lines of your enemy to stop the options to get more ammunition, to get more fuel, to get more food, etcetera. That’s why we will use these tactics against them.”

Reznikov also accused Russia of operating as “a terrorist state.”

The fifth night of Russian strikes in Odesa badly damaged more than two dozen landmarks in the historic city center. Drones meanwhile pounded the region’s port infrastructure, targeting crucial grain stocks days.

UN nuclear watchdog chief says agency discovered mines at Zaporizhzhia plant site

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) discovered mines at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) site, agency chief Rafael Grossi stated Monday —after previous claims by Kyiv that it had been mined.

“IAEA experts have observed directional anti-personnel mines on the periphery of the site of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia NPP,” Grossi said in a statement, adding that the mines were spotted during a walkdown on Sunday.

Zaporizhzhia NPP is currently occupied by Russian forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on world leaders to put pressure on Russia to hand the station over to the IAEA and for Russian fighters to leave the territory of the station.

Grossi added that the IAEA team has been aware of the previous placement of mines outside and inside of the plant and they have been told that it was “a military decision, and in an area controlled by military.”

“IAEA team saw some mines located in a buffer zone between the site’s internal and external perimeter barriers,” Grossi said, noting that the mines were “situated in a restricted area that operating plant personnel cannot access and were facing away from the site,” he continued.

Grossi called having explosives on the site “inconsistent with the IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidance.”

Ukrainian counteroffensive is behind schedule but is going according to plan

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleskii Reznikov admitted that Kyiv’s counteroffensive is behind schedule, but insisted he is “not worried” because it is going according to plan, adding that it was a “misconception that every counteroffensive should be quick.”

Reznikov listed a few reasons why the counteroffensive may be slower than anticipated, including ammunition, artillery shells and artillery systems. “It’s a question of air defense. It’s a question that we have a very long battlefield line also. And we have against us big quantity of enemies. So it’s war, it’s not a computer game,” the defense minister said in an interview with CNN over the weekend in Kyiv.

The official stated, “our generals, our commanders, they see the real situation on the battlefield. And again, I have to repeat the main value for us is the life of for our soldiers.”

The situation on the southern front in Ukraine has been slowed largely due to intricate minefields laid by Russian forces who were given time to build up defenses. Ukrainian forces have had to resort to clearing, by hand, paths through the fields, Reznikov continued.

The minister added the Russians have “serious security zones with the mines” and that it “very difficult to break through.”

“We need to use our soldiers, sappers, deminers very slowly, and very slowly preparing the corridors for the real offensive movement,” Reznikov said, adding this activity in different places would confuse Russians on the main direction that Ukraine would take.

Zelensky appeals for an end to restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports through neighboring states

With Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea at severe risk, President Volodymyr Zelensky is arguing for a lifting of European restrictions on exports via land.

The restrictions were introduced in five European states bordering Ukraine in May to protect their markets against being flooded with cheaper Ukrainian grain. They are due to expire in September.

The European Commission stated when it introduced the measures: “Wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed originating in Ukraine can continue to be released for free circulation in all the Member States of the European Union other than the five frontline Member States: Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The products can continue to circulate in or transit via these five Member States by means of a common customs transit procedure or go to a country or territory outside the EU.”

The European Commission introduced the relief “given the exceptional circumstances of serious logistical bottlenecks experienced in five Member States.”

The restrictions have made it more difficult for Ukraine to export its grain using overland routes.

“We believe in the agreement with the European Commission, but we are preparing for any scenario. Our position is clear: blocking exports by land after September 15, when the relevant restrictions expire, is unacceptable in any form. We are in touch with all stakeholders to find a solution that suits everyone,” Zelensky stated Monday.

Zelensky’s remarks come as Russia has repeatedly struck the southern port city of Odesa, damaging grain warehouses and further threatening Ukraine’s ability to export food after the Black Sea grain deal collapsed.