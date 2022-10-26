Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 245

At least 2 killed in Dnipro missile attack as air raid sirens sound across Ukraine At least two people were killed and another four injured in a Russian missile attack on Dnipro in central Ukraine on Wednesday, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration. A man and a woman died when a gas station caught fire after the attack, according to the Ukraine State Emergency Services (SES). They were a car wash operator at the gas station and a pregnant woman who was burnt alive in her car, the SES announced in a post on Facebook. On Wednesday, air raid sirens were activated across most of Ukraine, apart from its western regions and Russian-annexed Crimea, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation. Report: Russia recruiting Afghan commandos to fight in Ukraine Russia is purportedly recruiting members of Afghanistan’s national army commando corps to fight in Ukraine, Foreign Policy reported. These are the commandos that were trained by US navy seals and British armed forces. About 20,000 to 30,000 of the volunteer commandos were left behind when the US left Afghanistan in Taliban control in August 2021. According to FP, only a few hundred senior officers were evacuated before the republic collapsed. While thousands escaped to neighbouring countries as the Taliban hunted and executed collaborators with the collapsed government, many more remain in Afghanistan, in hiding. The US spent $90bn building the Afghan national defence and security forces. Zelensky: ‘We will definitely liberate Crimea’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to retake Crimea after parliamentary leaders convened in Croatia to coordinate the international response to Russia’s occupation in the region. “We will definitely liberate Crimea,” Zelensky said in his nightly address. “We will return this part of our country not only to the all-Ukrainian space, but also to the all-European space,” he continued, adding, “This was confirmed once again today. And I am grateful to all our partners — almost 50 states and international organizations — who help in the parliamentary format.” Zelensky adviser warns of ‘heaviest of battles’ ahead in Kherson Russian forces are digging in for the “heaviest of battles” in the strategic southern region of Kherson, a senior Ukrainian official said, as the Kremlin prepares to defend the largest city under its control from Ukraine‘s counter-offensive. Russian forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped against the west bank of the Dnipro river, where the provincial capital of Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the invasion of Ukraine eight months ago. Russian-installed authorities are evacuating residents to the east bank, but Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stated there was no sign that Russian forces were preparing to abandon the city. “With Kherson everything is clear. The Russians are replenishing, strengthening their grouping there,” Arestovych noted in an online video late on Tuesday. “It means that nobody is preparing to withdraw. On the contrary, the heaviest of battles is going to take place for Kherson,” he added. Of the four provinces Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed to have annexed in September, Kherson is arguably the most strategically important. It controls both the only land route to the Crimea peninsula Russia seized in 2014 and the mouth of the Dnipro, the vast river that bisects Ukraine. Yuri Sobolevsky, a member of the ousted pro-Ukrainian Kherson regional council, said the Russia-installed authorities were putting increasing pressure on Kherson residents to leave. “Search and filtration procedures are intensifying as are searches of cars and homes,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Biden speaks to Sunak and they agree on the importance of working together on Ukraine: White House

US President Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his appointment in a call Tuesday afternoon, the White House said.

“The leaders reaffirmed the special relationship between our countries, underscoring their desire to further enhance cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity,” according to a readout from the White House.

“The leaders agreed on the importance of working together to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its aggression, address the challenges posed by China, and secure sustainable and affordable energy resources,” it added.

They also discussed the future of the Good Friday Agreement, which largely ended three decades of conflict in Northern Ireland, including “the need to maintain momentum toward reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol,” the White House announced.

Ukraine fears that Russia’s “dirty bomb” warnings are a false flag operation: FM

Ukraine is increasingly concerned that Russia is preparing to detonate a “dirty bomb” — a conventional explosive surrounded by radioactive material — on Ukrainian territory, because of Moscow’s persistent claims that Ukraine is building such a weapon, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a briefing.

“What is even more concerning is the persistence with which Russian officials pursue this false story. This makes us worry that Russia might itself be preparing to commit a crime, which it tries to cover in advance by spreading this disinformation,” Kuleba stated.

“Ukraine has never had a plan to develop any dirty bombs. This story is a pure Russian lie, and no one should be fooled by it,” Kuleba added.

Upon Ukraine’s request, the International Atomic Energy Agency is sending a team of nuclear investigators to inspect the two facilities that Russia alleges — without evidence — have been used to build a dirty bomb.

“We have nothing to hide,” Kuleba said.

“As President Volodymyr Zelensky said, even the dangerous Russian rhetoric on nuclear weapons and constant nuclear blackmail which we hear from Russia are unacceptable. They must be met with immediate and resolute actions,” he added.

Ukraine officially gave up nuclear weapons it inherited from the former Soviet Union in 1994, and Kuleba said that the country has no plans to acquire any more.

“Ukraine is a dedicated and responsible member of treaty of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. We have never had, do not have and do not plan to develop any dirty bombs,” he continued.

German president vows timely delivery of weapons in first wartime visit to Ukraine

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Ukraine Tuesday for the first time since the Russian invasion started, where he condemned Russia’s recent escalatory steps and promised a timely delivery of committed weapons to Kyiv.

Speaking to reporters alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Steinmeier slammed Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s “irresponsible nuclear rhetoric,” partial mobilization of troops and claimed annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

The presidents met on the day Berlin hosted a conference on Ukraine’s recovery. Zelensky in a joint statement announced he had appointed Steinmeier as the patron of the reconstruction of the Chernihiv region.

The two leaders discussed Ukraine’s economic, financial and defense needs, particularly artillery systems, armored vehicles and other weapons, according to a readout of the meeting posted on Zelensky’s Telegram channel.

Speaking in Kyiv, Steinmeier vowed Ukraine will receive a delivery of Mars2-systems plus an additional two self-propelled howitzers from Germany in the coming days.

“Today, Germany is one of the leading suppliers to Ukraine’s air defense,” he added.

“Thirty Gepard tanks, three Mars2 multiple rocket launchers, several thousand anti-aircraft guns, one of the most modern air defense systems in the world, Iris-T. I hope it will help to make people a little safer, to protect them from Russia’s brutal aggression,” he noted.

This is Steinmeier’s first wartime visit to Ukraine after two failed attempts in April, when he was uninvited over his links with Russia, and last week when the visit was canceled for security reasons.

The German president is considered to have had close relations with Russia in his previous political roles. Ukraine has previously been critical of Steinmeier over his links with Russia and the leading role he played as former foreign minister in improving relationships with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

New UK PM promises ‘steadfast’ support for Ukraine