Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 163

Zelensky hits back after Amnesty accuses Ukraine of basing troops in residential areas

President Volodymyr Zelensky has led fierce Ukrainian denunciations of Amnesty’s allegations, accusing the group of abetting what he called Russia’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine. The human rights group, he stated, was “trying to shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim”. Human rights group Amnesty International in a report on Thursday had accused Ukraine of endangering civilians by basing troops in residential areas during Russia’s invasion. “We have documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when they operate in populated areas,” the report quoted Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general, as saying.

Ukraine says it struck several ammo depots in the Kherson region

Ukrainian forces say they struck several Russian ammunition and equipment depots in the Kherson region, as it continues its slow-moving counter-offensive to try and re-take lost territory in the South.

“Our attack aircrafts attacked two sites of enemy weapons and equipment in the Kherson and Kakhovka districts. A pair of helicopters destroyed an enemy stronghold in the occupied part of the Mykolaiv Oblast,” Ukraine’s Southern Command announced on Friday.

“Our missile and artillery units, during the execution of fire missions, densely attacked the enemy’s air defense system and logistics points, including those with ammunition in the Kherson district,” it also added.

According to the Ukrainian military, three ammunition and equipment depots were destroyed in the strikes, along with several S-300 anti-aircraft systems, a radar station, and nine armoured vehicles.

UK says Russia’s actions at Zaporizhzhia power plant likely undermine its security, safety

The actions taken by Russian forces at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have likely undermined security and the safety of the plant’s normal operations, Britain has announced. “Russian forces have probably used the wider facility area, in particular the adjacent city of Enerhodar, to rest their forces, utilising the protected status of the nuclear power plant to reduce the risk to their equipment and personnel from overnight Ukrainian attacks,” Britain said in an intelligence update on Twitter. Russia’s intentions regarding the plant remain unclear after five months of its occupation of Ukraine. Its forces are probably operating in the regions adjacent to the power station, having used artillery units based in these areas to target Ukrainian territory on the western bank of the Dnieper river, Britain added.

Russia ready to discuss prisoner swap with US: FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Moscow is ready to discuss prisoner exchanges with Washington through an existing diplomatic channel.

“We are ready to discuss this topic, but within the framework of the channel that was agreed upon by Presidents Putin and Biden,” Lavrov added.

A Russian court sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drug charges on Thursday. Her sentencing could now pave the way for a US-Russia prisoner swap that would include the 31-year-old athlete and a prolific Russian arms dealer.

US: Russia aims to fabricate evidence in Ukraine prison deaths