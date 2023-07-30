Russia does not want military clash with US, but ready for any scenario: Putin

“We are always ready for any scenario, but no one wants this, and on the initiative of the American side we once created a special mechanism to prevent these conflicts. Our heads of certain departments communicate directly with each other, have the opportunity to consult on any crisis situation. This shows that no one wants clashes,” Putin told reporters.

According to the Russian side, since the beginning of this year, the aviation of the US-led international coalition has made 23 dangerous approaches to the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the skies over Syria, while drones have violated flight safety in Syria 340 times.

The US has deployed forces and military equipment in Syria under the pretext of fighting Daesh, but without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.

The US military claims its presence in Syria is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh. Damascus, however, maintains the illegal deployment is meant to plunder the Arab country’s natural resources.

Moscow has also repeatedly warned Washington and its allies about the risks of a potential direct conflict between Russia and NATO, particularly amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Russia says continued Western arms supplies to Kiev will extend the hostilities and make its Western backers engage in the conflict even deeper.