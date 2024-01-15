Russia, Iran FMs discuss US-UK joint strikes on Yemen: Moscow

“Special attention was paid to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The foreign ministers strongly condemned the mass strikes on the territory of Yemen undertaken by a group of countries led by the United States and Great Britain. The Ministers called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and unhindered humanitarian access to the enclave to provide urgent assistance to the affected civilian population,” the statement said.

The ministers also discussed the tasks of further developing contacts and coordination at all levels, emphasizing the mutual commitment to the fundamental principles of Russian-Iranian relations, including unconditional respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and other principles of the UN Charter, the ministry added.

Last week, the US and UK launched a military operation in the Red Sea in response to the actions of the Yemen-based Houthi group. The Houthis have pledged solidarity with Palestinians amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The Yemeni fighters have been attacking commercial ships transiting the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and have stressed they will continue until Israel withdraws from the Gaza Strip.

More than 50 countries have been affected by 27 Houthi attacks on ships as of mid-January, the US has announced.

Israel launched its hostilities in Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance carried out an unprecedented operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed nearly 24,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza.