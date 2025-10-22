Russia confirms still preparing for Putin-Trump summit

Trump has become increasingly frustrated with Russia’s refusal to agree to a ceasefire in the nearly four-year Ukraine war, having so far failed to convince Putin to back down on his maximalist demands.

The US leader met Putin at a summit in Alaska in August but the meeting failed to yield any sort of peace deal.

Trump announced last week he planned to meet Putin for a second round of talks in Budapest but then on Tuesday called off the plan, saying he did not want a “wasted” meeting.

When asked about Trump’s comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “No one wants to waste time, neither President Trump nor President Putin.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated preparations were continuing.

“We are saying that preparations for a summit are continuing,” he was quoted as saying by the state TASS news agency, without elaborating.