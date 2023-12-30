Rights group says Israeli forces ‘systematically looting’ Palestinian homes

The Geneva-based group said it collected testimonies that indicate Israeli forces went “beyond” raiding homes and carrying out mass arrests. The testimonies reveal that there have been cases where theft of personal belongings and “looting of valuable possessions” occurred.

Items that have been reportedly looted include money, gold, jewelry and electronics such as laptop computers, Euro-Med Monitor noted.

The total sum of the stolen valuables may exceed “tens of millions of dollars”, it added.

Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza followed Hamas’ shocking Oct. 7 cross-border attack in which an estimated 1,200 people were killed and hundreds more taken back to the coastal enclave as hostages.

Over 21,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 56,000 others have been injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel’s decision to sharply curtail the flow of humanitarian aid has further compounded a dire humanitarian catastrophe with roughly 2 million people internally displaced, and many reliant on aid deliveries for daily necessities such as food, water and medicine.