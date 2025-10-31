Professor Samii: No surgical intervention possible for Iranian comatose volleyball star Saber Kazemi

Kazemi’s medical file was sent to Professor Samii for expert evaluation following the player’s critical condition after receiving an electric shock in a swimming pool in Qatar.

The news of the 25-year-old national team player’s severe brain injury has deeply shocked Iran’s sports community. Kazemi, regarded as one of the brightest talents in Iranian volleyball, remains under intensive care with an extremely low level of consciousness.

Earlier, the Medical Commission of the Volleyball Federation stated that his condition met the criteria for brain death, prompting an outpouring of prayers and messages of hope from fans and athletes.

However, Amirhossein Monazemi, the federation’s secretary-general, later clarified that Kazemi’s heart continues to beat with mechanical support while doctors work to maintain vital organ functions.

According to the latest reports, physicians describe his chances of recovery as minimal but not impossible.

The Al Rayyan Club of Qatar, with which Kazemi had signed for the current season, has not yet issued an official statement, reportedly out of respect for the player’s family and ongoing treatment.