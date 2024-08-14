President Pezeshkian says national unity prerequisite for engagement with other states

On Tuesday night, Masoud Pezeshkian, in a meeting with several members of the Iranian Parliament, identified avoiding divisions and disagreements among officials as the key to solving the country’s problems and emphasized the synergy between the government and Parliament in this regard.

He also pointed out that the list of his cabinet ministers presented to Parliament reflects his government’s deep belief in collective wisdom, consultations, and engagement with all political currents.

The President highlighted the fact that the proposed cabinet list includes individuals who had voted for his rivals in the recent presidential election in Iran.

President Pezeshkian called on everyone living in the country, regardless of gender, ethnicity, religion, or culture, to participate in decision-making and implementation processes with the goal of serving the people.

He added that being for the people, with the people, and moving in the direction of justice are fundamental features of his administration.