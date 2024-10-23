President Pezeshkian warns Israel of firm response to any attack against Iran

President Pezeshkian made these remarks during a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Mohamed on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

The Iranian president referred to the Israeli regime’s assassination of former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which took place during Pezeshkian’s inauguration ceremony.

He stated that Iran had shown restraint in response to the Israeli regime’s crime, hoping for a ceasefire in Gaza. However, the continuation of the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza and their expansion into Lebanon prompted the Islamic Republic to respond.

President Pezeshkian also emphasized that the West’s support for the Israeli regime has significantly contributed to its ongoing crimes.

The Iranian president stressed that Tehran does not seek an escalation of tensions and conflicts, adding that Iran welcomes any effort aimed at peace and stability.

During the meeting, the Ethiopian prime minister described Iran as a powerful and independent country, stating that current global and regional systems need to change as they are unequal.