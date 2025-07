In a statement issued on Friday, the Police Information Center said the clash occurred in the city of Chabahar, during which four Iranian police officers were also injured.

According to the statement, the terrorists were pursued and surrounded by police forces as they attempted to flee after committing the attack. The police now have full control over the security situation in the area.

Chabahar is a southern city in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located along the Makran coast.