Planned meeting between top Russian, US diplomats postponed indefinitely: CNN

According to the TV channel, the planned meeting has been postponed for the time being. However, CNN noted that it is unclear why the meeting will not take place this week.

According to CNN sources, Lavrov and Rubio disagree on how to peacefully settle the Ukrainian conflict. In addition, CNN stated that the impact of postponing their meeting indefinitely on the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Budapest is still unclear.

After a telephone conversation between the top diplomats, CNN noted that US officials concluded Russia’s position on Ukraine had not changed. At this point, Rubio is unlikely to recommend that Putin and Trump meet next week. However, he and Lavrov may speak by phone again this week.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously stated that Lavrov and Rubio discussed potential concrete steps to implement the understandings reached during Putin’s October 16 telephone conversation with Trump. Following his conversation with Putin, Trump stated they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov noted that Moscow and Washington would immediately begin preparations for a new meeting between the leaders, which could be held in the Hungarian capital.