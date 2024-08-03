Pentagon rescinds plea agreement for accused plotters of 9/11 attacks

Austin said in a news release that he believes that given the significance of the case, responsibility on what happens to the prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay “should rest with me as the superior authority under the Military Commissions Act of 2009″.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon announced an agreement had been reached with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al-Hawsawi. Under the plea deal, the three prisoners would have received life sentences.

Retired Brig. Gen. Susan K. Escallier signed a pretrial agreement Wednesday.

In the Friday memo, the Pentagon secretary wrote “effective immediately, in the exercise of my authority, I hereby withdraw from the three pretrial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024″.

Escallier’s approval of the plea deal drew blowback from some families of the victims, New York City firefights and high-profile Republicans.

Some critics also said the agreement would prevent the public from ever knowing what really happened nearly 23 years ago. Republicans are directing their criticism at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, even though the White House said it did not play a role in the negotiations.