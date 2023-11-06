Palestinian officials say Israel ramped up use of white phosphorus in Gaza

The Gaza office of the Palestinian Ministry of Interior and National Security has announced that it had spotted a ramp-up in use of banned munitions in Israeli attacks on the enclave since Friday.

Ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bazm said that the Israeli regime had used more white phosphorous munitions against civilians in Gaza over the past two days compared to a routine reported since October 7 when the regime started its aggression against the territory.

Bazm also stated that Israel has a deliberate policy of targeting civilians evacuating to safer areas in Gaza to increase the number of displaced people in the enclave.

He added many of the crimes being committed by the regime during the ongoing aggression in Gaza goes underreported because of the difficulties and threats posed to journalists based in the enclave.

Health authorities in Gaza has announced that the number of people killed in nearly a month of Israeli attacks on the enclave had reached 9,800, mainly children and women.

Official figures suggest more than 27,000 people have been either injured or remain unaccounted for as a result of the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Earlier this month, the Israeli regime was accused of using white phosphorous for direct attacks on civilian targets in both Gaza and in southern Lebanon where it has been involved in a conformation with Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

Human Rights Watch had reported that it had verified videos showing “multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over the Gaza City port and two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border”.