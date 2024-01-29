PA president calls on states to reconsider halt to UN agency funding

Several countries have suspended their funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) after allegations arose that some of its staff members were involved in Hamas’ October 7 terror attacks.

“Such positions, if maintained, would disproportionately punish millions of our people without just cause,” Abbas said in a statement Sunday, according to WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency.

Abbas accused Israel of acting out of animus for the UN agency, adding, “Officials in the Israeli government openly expressed that there would be no role for UNRWA, revealing the true motive behind this campaign.”

The PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh also said Sunday he hopes the “extremely dangerous” decisions to suspend funding will be “reversed”.

He added the decision to suspend aid “comes at the most difficult time, at a time when the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has called for an immediate supply, and increased supplies of international aid into Gaza”.

The ICJ, which is the UN’s top court, ruled last week that Israel must act immediately to prevent a genocide in the Palestinian enclave, including ensuring access to humanitarian aid. Aid workers in Gaza warn that a famine is looming, and that hospitals are in dire shape.

The UNRWA warned Sunday that the suspension of funding would lead to halt of its lifesaving aid to Palestinians.

“UNRWA is the primary humanitarian agency in Gaza, with over 2 million people depending on it for their sheer survival,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philip Lazzarini said in a statement.

“Many are hungry as the clock is ticking towards a looming famine. The Agency runs shelters for over 1 million people and provides food and primary healthcare even at the height of the hostilities,” he added.