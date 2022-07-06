Wednesday, July 6, 2022
OPEC secretary general dies at 63

By IFP Media Wire
Mohammed Barkindo

Mohammed Barkindo, the secretary general of OPEC, the powerful cartel of oil-producing countries, has passed away at the age of 63.

The head of Nigeria’s National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, announced the news in a tweet Wednesday, which was confirmed by two sources at OPEC.

He did not state the cause of death.

“We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo,” a tweet early Wednesday morning from his verified Twitter handle read.

“He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly,” it added.

