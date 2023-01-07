One dead in shooting at an oil and gas company in southwest Iran

Ravanbakhsh Deyhim, governor of the province’s Gachsaran County, said the incident took place on Saturday at an office of the Gachsaran Oil and Gas Company.

According to the company, an employee illegally stormed the office and began shooting at co-workers. The shooter was quickly taken into custody.

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Sadra Adiban, Gachsaran’s prosecutor, said the motive of the crime appears to have been an administrative dispute at the office. A hunting rifle was used in the shooting, the official said.

An investigation is underway into the case.