Saturday, January 7, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyIncidents

One dead in shooting at an oil and gas company in southwest Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

One person has been killed and two others have sustained injuries in a shooting incident at an oil and gas company in Iran’s southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province.

Ravanbakhsh Deyhim, governor of the province’s Gachsaran County, said the incident took place on Saturday at an office of the Gachsaran Oil and Gas Company.

According to the company, an employee illegally stormed the office and began shooting at co-workers. The shooter was quickly taken into custody.

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Sadra Adiban, Gachsaran’s prosecutor, said the motive of the crime appears to have been an administrative dispute at the office. A hunting rifle was used in the shooting, the official said.

An investigation is underway into the case.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks