Official: Over 770k undocumented Afghans  return home from Iran 

Nader Yarahmadi, head of the Interior Ministry’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs, said these individuals, identified across various parts of Iran, have departed through three official border crossings — Milak in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Mahirood in South Khorasan Province, and Dogharoun in Razavi Khorasan Province. Notably, 70% of the returnees left voluntarily.

He stated that 67% of the undocumented migrants exited via the Dogharoun border, 32% through Milak, and 1% through Mahirood.

The official emphasized that the return of undocumented Afghan nationals has been a major public demand, which is now being successfully addressed. In provinces like Razavi Khorasan, nearly 70% of Afghan nationals have voluntarily initiated their departure.

Yarahmadi further warned that those found residing illegally in Iran will be placed on a blacklist, making them ineligible to receive Iranian entry visas for several years.

Regarding the transfer of assets, Yarahmadi clarified that there are no restrictions on Afghan nationals taking cash out of the country, provided that customs regulations are observed.

He noted that while Iran has for years provided various facilities to Afghan nationals, such assistance is no longer deemed necessary given the relative stability in Afghanistan.

On the issue of education, Yarahmadi reiterated that only those with legal status are eligible to access educational services in Iran.