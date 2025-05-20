Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will start ‘immediately’: Trump

The two leaders spoke for over two hours on Monday, primarily about the Ukraine conflict.

In a post on Truth Social shortly after Monday’s talks, Trump wrote that the tone and spirit of the conversation were “excellent,” adding, “If it wasn’t, I would say so now, rather than later.”

“Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War. The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of,” the US president stated.

Russia “wants to do large-scale TRADE” with the US, Trump has claimed, adding that the potential settlement of the conflict would help Ukraine to become “a great beneficiary” of trade as well.

“There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED,” Trump wrote.

The US president also added that “immediately after the call” with Putin, he spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, informing them about his conversation with his Russian counterpart.

“Let the process begin!” Trump wrote.

Monday’s phone call, initially announced by Trump on Saturday, was described by Putin as “frank” and “quite useful.”

According to a statement issued by the Kremlin following the call, the Russian president said that he thanked Trump for “US support in resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.”

Putin added Moscow is ready to work with Kiev on a memorandum that envisions a future peace agreement between the two countries.

“In general, Russia’s position is clear. The main thing for us is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis,” Putin stated.

Trump, in separate statements, told reporters that he trusts Putin, will not sanction Russia, but will abandon Ukraine peace efforts if progress is not made.

When asked by journalists if he believes Putin wants peace in Ukraine, Trump replied, “I do.”

When asked by reporters if he trusts Putin, Trump again said, “I do.”

“I think some progress has been made, it’s a terrible situation going on over there. 5,000 young people every single week are being killed,” Trump stated outside the White House.

Trump noted that the US remains in contact with Europe as efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine are underway.

“We also spoke to the heads of most of the European nations and were trying to get that whole thing wrapped up,” he added.

The US will not impose further sanctions against Russia “because there’s a chance” of progress towards a ceasefire, he told reporters in the Oval Office.

“Because I think there’s a chance of getting something done, and if you do that, you could also make it much worse,” Trump said.

“But there could be a time where that’s going to happen,” he added.

Trump reiterated he would abandon efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine if progress is not made.

“I tell you, big egos involved, but I think something’s going to happen. And if it doesn’t, I just back away, and they’re going to have to keep going,” Trump stressed.