Nationwide funeral processions held for 310 unknown martyrs of Sacred Defense

A ceremony for 100 of these unidentified martyrs took place in Tehran, held simultaneously with similar events across the country.

The cities of Sari, Birjand, Qom, Sanandaj, Bandar Abbas, Hamedan, Qazvin, Kerman, Khorramabad, Gorgan, Isfahan, Arak, Tabriz, and Mashhad also witnessed solemn and grand commemorations.

The funeral and farewell ceremony in Tehran began at the main gate of the University of Tehran, drawing thousands of participants.

Starting at 8 a.m., large crowds of citizens, students, families of martyrs, as well as military, cultural officials, and university professors gathered for the event.

Iran’s Police Chief, Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander, Brigadier General Seyed Majid Mousavi, attended the ceremony.

From the early hours of the morning, dense lines of mourners formed in front of the university’s main entrance, and Enghelab Street gradually transformed into a path filled with flags inscribed “O Zahra (S)” and “O Hussein (A),” along with photographs of the martyrs and resonant patriotic chants.

The sound of elegies and Quran recitations filled the air as the coffins were carried in, creating a deeply emotional atmosphere and moving many participants to tears.

Speaking at the event, Brigadier General Radan said the experience of the Islamic Revolution, the Sacred Defense, and overcoming various seditions and threats has demonstrated that for 45 years, the spirit of sacrifice and martyrdom has formed the backbone of Iran’s national security.