Leader rep. in IRGC: “We never surrender Islamic governance”

He declared that the Iranian people may give martyrs, but will never allow enemies to harm their Supreme Leader or compromise the Islamic Republic.

Hajji Sadeghi said the 12-day war revealed the enemy’s miscalculations.

“Despite 46 years of experience with the Islamic Republic, they didn’t understand the force they were facing. They thought decades of economic and cultural pressure had worn down the people—but instead, they witnessed a surge of resilience and loyalty.”

He described the recent confrontation as not just a military conflict, but a war of wills.

“For over 20 years they’ve tried to break the people’s resolve and drive a wedge between them and the system. But they failed. The resistance shown has guaranteed the future of the Revolution.”

Echoing themes of sacrifice and steadfastness, he concluded, “We will offer our lives, but never surrender our guardianship or Islamic rule. And we will never allow our enemies to touch our Supreme Leader.”