Larijani warns European troika against activating snapback mechanism                  

Larijani said Iran has pursued all possible options and mechanisms to resolve the nuclear issue peacefully.

He also cautioned US President Donald Trump against any military action, stressing that Iran will never surrender.

Larijani reiterated that Iran has never sought to build nuclear weapons, but argued that the recent US and Israeli attacks have turned the negotiations into a “ridiculous spectacle.”

He further underlined that while Iran remains open to dialogue, it will not allow its defensive and missile capabilities to become a bargaining chip in the talks. Iran, he added, will not back down under pressure and will respond firmly to any excessive demands.