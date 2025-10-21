Kremlin says it does not have dates for summit between Putin and Trump

The comments followed a CNN report that a planned preparatory meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been put on hold.

The session, expected this week, was seen as a key step toward organizing a Trump-Putin summit. But the Kremlin denied that anything had been postponed.

“We cannot postpone something that has not been finalised. Neither President Trump nor President Putin have given exact dates. Preparation is needed, serious preparation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He added that Moscow currently had “no understanding” of when a meeting between the two presidents might take place.