Kremlin keeps mum on reported contacts between Putin and Trump

Earlier, The New York Post wrote that Trump had reported discussing a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine with Putin by telephone.

Responding to a question from TASS whether Putin and Trump had a telephone conversation after the inauguration of the American leader, the Kremlin official replied: “What can be said about this news: as the administration in Washington unfolds its work, many different communications arise. These communications are conducted through different channels. And of course, amid the multiplicity of these communications, I personally may not know something, be unaware of something. Therefore, in this case, I can neither confirm nor deny it.”

Trump has expressed his desire and readiness to talk with Putin many times in recent weeks. However, no official reports of any contacts have been made. Putin’s last conversation with Trump, information about which is available on the Kremlin website, was dated July 23, 2020.

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said that work on preparing such contacts “is at an advanced stage.”

Peskov later explained that Russia and the United States have not yet begun discussing a possible meeting between the Russian and American leaders.

The Kremlin Spokesman had stated that the Kremlin would inform about the progress of organizing contacts as substantive information becomes available.