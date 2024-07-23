Media WireAsiaMiddle East

Japan puts sanctions on four Israeli settlers in West Bank over acts of violence

By IFP Media Wire

Tokyo has imposed asset-freeze sanctions on four individual Israeli settlers for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, the government's top spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

Violent acts by some Israeli settlers in the West Bank have increased dramatically since last October, said Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

In this situation and taking into account the steps taken by the G7 countries and others, Japan decided to designate the four Israeli settlers involved in violent acts as targets for asset freezing, he explained.

“Japan will steadily implement these asset freezing measures and continue to strongly urge the Israeli government to completely freeze settlement activities in cooperation with the international community, including the G7,” Hayashi added.

Britain, the United States and Canada have sanctioned some individual Israeli settlers in response to heightening violence in the West Bank amid Israel’s war in Gaza.

