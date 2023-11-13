Monday, November 13, 2023
Israeli army conducts raids deeper in Gaza City: Spokesperson

By IFP Media Wire

The Israeli ground operation has expanded deeper within Gaza City, army spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a news briefing. More than 11,000 Palestinians, including at least 4,500 children, have died so far in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Infantry and combat engineering forces reached the outskirts of Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza, Hagari said. Meanwhile, army forces coordinated with the Israeli Navy to raid the Gaza marina area.

“They are fully encircling the area,” Hagari added.

The Israeli army is “locating long-range rocket launchers aimed at Israel”, according to the spokesman.

While destroying anti-tank launching pads, tunnel shafts and terror infrastructure, Hagari said Israeli forces arrested alleged members of Hamas, who were brought back to Israel for investigation.

He added the army — along with Israel’s domestic security agency, Shin Bet — had arrested 20 detainees, including “terrorists that were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack.”

The latest escalation between Hamas and Israel began early early October, when the Palestinian fighters launched a surprise attack on multiple locations along the Gaza border in response to Israel’s repeated aggression against Palestinians and desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli officials estimate that more than 1,200 people have been killed in the Hamas assault and over 5,500 have been wounded.

Israeli massive air strikes on the densely-populated Gaza Strip, has so far killed more than 11,000 people.

