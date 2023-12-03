Israel seeking to ‘separate’ West Bank and Gaza: Palestinian Authority

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has warned of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to solidify the separation between the West Bank and Gaza Strip, undermining the opportunity to embody the Palestinian State on the ground.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza.

At least 250 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank in 50 days. Nearly 3,500 have been detained.

According to the findings of a survey, a significant majority of Palestinians living in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip say that they don’t envision a future where they can coexist peacefully alongside Israel.

The densely-populated Gaza enclave has been subjected to an unprecedented bombardment for more than seven weeks as part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to “eliminate Hamas” in response to the group’s cross-border attack on October 7.

But amid signs of an increasing erosion of international support for Israel’s military response, which aid organizations say is worsening an already alarming humanitarian crisis in the besieged strip of land, a large majority of Palestinians have indicated that they will be unable to “forgive” Israel for its actions.

According to a poll of Palestinians conducted by the Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD), some 90% of respondents believe that “coexistence [with Israel] is increasingly impossible” given the scale of its military action in Gaza.

The poll also found that 98% reported they will “never forget and never forgive” Israel.