Israel-Palestine conflict: Hamas says US sending carrier strike group “aggression” against Palestinians

Israel to impose ‘total blockade’ on Gaza

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister, has announced a “complete siege” of Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel.

For context, it’s important to note that Gaza has been under a crippling air, land and sea blockade since 2007.

The more than 2 million residents continue to face water and electricity shortages, as well as a lack of medicines and doctors unable to perform surgeries.

Israel calls on 300,000 reservists

Israel has drafted a record 300,000 reservists in its response to a multi-front Hamas attack from Gaza and is “going on the offensive”, the chief military spokesperson said on Monday.

Chief military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari stated 300,000 reservists have been called up by the military since Saturday, a number suggesting preparations for a possible invasion – though any such plans have not been officially confirmed.

“We have never drafted so many reservists on such a scale,” he continued, adding, “We are going on the offensive.”

Hagari confirmed media reports that 700 people had been killed, including 73 confirmed members of the security forces.

The Israeli Army also announced that it will be transferring over 1,000 weapons to strengthen their forces in the occupied West Bank, and around settlements.

Israel’s military says it has retaken control of all communities around Gaza

There is no fighting going on between Israel Defense Forces troops and Hamas inside Israel, and the IDF has re-taken control of all communities around the Gaza Strip, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters on Monday.

The announcement comes more than 48 hours after Hamas launched a surprise attack with thousands of rockets and sent fighters across the border in an incursion the likes of which Israel has not seen since its 1948 War of Independence.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced it fired 120 rockets toward the southern Israeli cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon in response to Israeli air raids, the group announced in a statement on Monday.

The salvo comes after the group said it fired rockets toward Jerusalem and Tel Aviv further north, setting off sirens in those cities.

Gaza death toll nears 500: Palestinian authorities

At least 493 people have died and 2,651 have been wounded in Gaza since Israel began carrying out airstrikes in response to Hamas’ surprise attack early Saturday morning, the Palestinian health ministry in the enclave has announced

Shekel tumbles as Israeli Central Bank moves to stabilise it

Israel’s shekel has fallen to a near eight-year low against the US dollar amid the fighting.

The central bank announced it will sell up to $30bn in foreign exchange to prop up the currency following market uncertainty.

In a statement announcing the plan, the bank said it “will operate in the market during the coming period in order to moderate volatility in the shekel exchange rate and to provide the necessary liquidity for the continued proper functioning of the markets”.

It added it would provide additional liquidity of up to $15bn in the market, as well.

Oil prices soar, gold also jumps

Oil prices soared more than four percent on Monday, sparking concerns about possible supply shocks from the crude-rich region. Any sustained rally in oil prices would act as a tax on consumers and add to global inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, gold prices climbed more than 1 percent as the risk of a wider war prompted a rush to safe-haven investments like bullion.

Several international air carriers have also suspended flight services with Tel Aviv, saying they are waiting for conditions to improve before resuming.

UN says over 123,000 displaced in Gaza

More than 123,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the conflict between Palestinian fighters and Israel, according to the United Nations.

“Over 123,538 people, have been internally displaced in Gaza, mostly due to fear, protection concerns and the destruction of their homes,” the UN’s humanitarian agency, OCHA, has announced.

Gaza death toll rises to 436, with more than 2,200 injured

The death toll in Gaza Strip has risen to 436, Palestinian officials said Monday, as Israel pummels the isolated, densely populated territory with airstrikes.

The toll includes 81 children and 61 women, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza.

Some 2,271 people have been injured in Gaza, including 244 children and 151 women, the ministry added.

Germany “has to assume” its citizens are among Hamas hostages: Source

Germany “has to assume” there are German citizens among those captured by Hamas on Saturday, a German foreign office source told CNN Sunday.

“As far as we know, they are all people who have Israeli citizenship in addition to German citizenship,” the source added.

The German foreign ministry and German embassy in Tel Aviv are coordinating “very closely” with Israeli authorities, the source stated.

The source said that Germany will not comment publicly on the number of kidnapped or individual cases to protect those individuals.

UK advises against all but essential travel to Israel

The British government says it updated its travel advice for Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, recommending against all but essential travel. Britain had already advised against all travel to Gaza, but on Sunday also added several areas in Israel close to the border with Gaza to that recommendation, and changed its advice for the country as a whole. The British Foreign Office also asked all Britons in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories to register their presence there, so they can be kept updated of further changes to travel advice.

Israel is still fighting against Hamas on the ground but it’s taking longer than expected: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are still fighting against Hamas on the ground in southern Israel, a military spokesperson said Monday, more than 48 hours after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack.

“We are still fighting. Seven to eight open places around Gaza where we still have warriors fighting terrorists,” Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said.

“It is taking us more time than we expected … We thought this morning we would be in a better place.”

It’s also possible that Hamas fighters are still crossing into Israel from Gaza, he stated, adding that Israeli airstrikes are targeting locations where militants are gathering to cross the border.

Dozens of Israelis are being held as hostages, Hect also said, without providing a specific number.

He added that Hamas did not “knock on the roof” — the Israeli military’s warning for civilians before it bombs a building.

“When they came in and threw grenades at our ambulances they did not knock on the roof. This is war. The scale is different,” Hecht continued.

Hamas says US sending carrier strike group is “aggression against Palestinian people”

Hamas has accused the United States of taking part in “aggression against Palestinian people” by sending a Navy carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

“These movements do not frighten our people nor their resistance, which will continue to defend our people and our holy places,” Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kassem said in a statement.

The Navy carrier strike group includes the USS Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, accompanied by guided missile destroyers and guided missile cruisers.

The US is also positioning more fighter jets to the Middle East, as a deterrent to Hezbollah in Lebanon and other militant groups aligned against Israel, officials say.

Hamas capabilities “severely degraded” in airstrikes, Israeli forces

Israel has “severely degraded the capabilities” of Palestinian militant group Hamas as airstrikes on Gaza continued into early Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The IDF added it targeted a structure that housed Hamas operatives and several of the group’s operational command centers, including a three-floor command center.

The IDF also announced it targeted:

A command center belonging to a senior Hamas naval forces operative, named as Mahmad Kashta

A Hamas operational asset in a mosque in the city of Jabalia

An intelligence asset and an additional asset used by Hamas

Israel has been pounding Gaza with airstrikes and formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following an unprecedented surprise attack by the militant group that began on Saturday. More than 400 Palestinians have killed, according to the health ministry in Gaza, and medical care has been complicated by Israel cutting power to the territory.

Officials say the death toll in Israel has passed 700.

Israel amasses 100,000 reserve troops near Gaza Strip

A spokesman for the Israeli military stated his country has gathered 100,000 reserve troops near Gaza for the ongoing war with Hamas.

“We have amassed around 100,000 reserve troops who are currently in southern Israel,” said Jonathan Conricus in a video posted to X.

“Our job is to make sure that at the end of this war, Hamas will no longer have any military capability to threaten Israeli civilians,” he continued, noting, “In addition to that, we are also to make sure that Hamas will not be able to govern the Gaza Strip.”

Conricus added that Israeli troops are hunting down the last Palestinian fighters who had infiltrated southern Israel.

Hamas claims to be holding over 100 hostages, including Israeli army officers

Hamas fighters are holding more than 100 Israeli hostages in Gaza, including high-ranking army officers, a spokesperson for the group claimed Sunday.

In an interview with Arabic news outlet al-Ghad TV, Mousa Abu Marzouk, chief deputy of Hamas’ political bureau, said the number of Israeli hostages “hasn’t been counted yet but they are over a hundred.”

Asked about the presence of Israeli army officers among the hostages, Marzouk stated: “There are high-ranking officers.”

Another Palestinian armed group, Islamic Jihad, on Sunday said it is holding at least 30 hostages in Gaza.

Israel authorities have announced that dozens of Israelis are being held hostage in Gaza but have not confirmed exact numbers.

In addition to Israeli captives, there are several other nationalities believed to be taken hostage. Two Mexican nationals, a woman and a man, have “presumably” been taken hostage by Hamas, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said on Sunday. At least three Brazilian nationals are also missing, according to Brazilian authorities.

4 Americans killed in Israel attacks, with death toll expected to rise

Members of Congress were told that four Americans have been killed following the attacks in Israel close to the Gaza border, according to a source familiar with a briefing to key House committees on Sunday evening. The death toll of American citizens is expected to rise, the source added.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in Gaza: UN relief agency

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in Gaza as Israeli Defense Forces continue to target Hamas positions on the strip, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said on Sunday.

“The number of people forced to flee their homes in search of safety has significantly increased overnight. Nearly 74,000 displaced people are now in 64 UNRWA shelters, with numbers likely to increase as heavy shelling and airstrikes continue including on civilian areas,” the agency’s statement added.

The statement also noted that a “UNRWA school sheltering displaced families in the Gaza Strip was directly hit today (Sunday). The school, sheltering more than 225 people, was severely damaged. No casualties were recorded among the displaced.”

“Schools and other civilian infrastructure, including those sheltering displaced families, must never come under attack,” the agency stated.

No UN Security Council action taken after emergency meeting

No action was taken following the United Nations Security Council emergency meeting on the situation in the Middle East, according to several Security Council members who spoke Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t want to get into what was really discussed in the briefing, but there are a good number of countries that condemned Hamas’ attacks,” Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told reporters following the meeting.

“They’re obviously not all (condemning the attacks), and I don’t really want to get into that. I think you can probably figure out one of them without me saying anything.”

The Security Council consists of 10 elected members, and five permanent members — China, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and the Russian Federation. All 15 members would have needed to vote unanimously for any statement to emerge following the Security Council meeting.

“The situation is still fluid and very dangerous,” Wood said.

He added officials are working hard to try to prevent the conflict from spreading through the region.

“It’s important that the global community condemn, strongly condemn, this unprovoked invasion and the terrorist attacks and activities that have taken place and are taking place,” Wood continued.

When asked about the plight of Palestinians in the region, Wood stated, “We condemn civilians who are hurt or killed anywhere in the world. That goes without saying. What’s important now is that the international community to show its solidarity with Israel.”

Hamas should be condemned until they end their violent terrorist activity, he continued.

Israel requests precision-guided bombs and interceptors from US: Israeli and US officials

Israel is requesting precision-guided bombs and additional interceptors for the Iron Dome from the US, according to an Israeli military official and a US defense official.

The request comes as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has promised the US will move security assistance to Israel as soon as today.

The Israeli official said the request to the Americans includes Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs, a kit that turns an unguided “dumb” bomb into a precision “smart” weapon. Israel has used precision-guided bombs to strike targets in Gaza from the air.

Israel is also requesting more interceptors for Iron Dome, a short-range aerial defense system that has intercepted many of the rockets fired from Gaza. But the system has been overwhelmed by barrages of rockets, allowing some rockets to get through and hit Israel.

The US has provided millions of dollars in funding for Iron Dome.

The Israeli official also said the Israeli military could request more capabilities and weapons, depending on how Israel’s campaign against Hamas plays out.

“As and if other events evolve, then we will need other parts as well,” the official added.

Air Canada joins airlines canceling flights to Tel Aviv

Air Canada is canceling all flights to Tel Aviv as of Sunday, joining a number of other international airlines suspending routes to Israel.

The Canadian airline announced it will adjust flights and plans as it monitors the situation in Israel. Passengers flying to or from Tel Aviv will be allowed to make changes to their plans, including requesting a refund.

Air Canada currently has 10 weekly flights planned for departure from Canada to Tel Aviv daily and three times a week from Montreal.

United Airlines and American Airlines have also suspended flights to Tel Aviv. Delta Air Lines, Air Malta and Portuguese airline TAP have also canceled flights to Israel.

Hainan Airlines, the only Chinese airline to fly between China and Israel, also cancelled flights between Shanghai and Tel Aviv on Monday, while Cathay Pacific also cancelled its flight between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Korean Air cancelled its flight between the port city of Incheon and Tel Aviv on Monday and said it expects future flights to be irregular.