Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: Gaza on verge of communications blackout due to lack of fuel

Gaza on verge of communications blackout due to lack of fuel The Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel has warned that communications in Gaza were expected to be cut in the coming hours as a result of the company’s data centres and other equipment shutting down. The company added it does not have enough fuel to keep the vital equipment running after Israel banned the import of any fuel into the besieged enclave. Human Rights Watch has warned that the blackout will endanger the lives of Palestinians in Gaza and has called for Israel to allow fuel in. “Intentional, blanket shutdowns or restrictions on access to the internet violate multiple rights and can be deadly during crises,” stated Deborah Brown, HRW’s senior technology researcher. “Prolonged and complete communications blackouts, like those experienced in Gaza, can provide cover for atrocities and breed impunity while further undermining humanitarian efforts and putting lives at risk.” Israel and Hamas hostage deal at impasse over length of ceasefire: Report A hostage deal between Israel and Hamas has hit an impasse over the number of days Israel will allow a ceasefire in the enclave and other matters, according to Axios. The Axios report says Qatar has passed along two ceasefire proposals from Hamas to Israel. The first would see Hamas release 18 hostages, including women and children, in exchange for a three-day ceasefire. Israel rejected the proposal on the grounds it could not agree to a pause in fighting for more than 24 hours in exchange for the release of so few hostages. In the second proposal, Hamas offered the gradual release of a larger number of hostages over several days in exchange for a five day pause. Israel doesn’t want to offer more than three days. Hamas will release 50 women and children it is holding as part of this proposal. It will continue to release 10 hostages per day for the remainder of the ceasefire. A lapse in the release of hostages would trigger the resumption of fighting. The negotiations have hit other roadblocks. Hamas doesn’t hold all the hostages, and it must coordinate with Islamic Jihad and at least one armed group in Gaza identified as “Al-Shabiha” that hold some hostages, according to Axios. In addition to a ceasefire, Israel must release Palestinian women, children and elderly people held in its prisons. Israel would also agree to allow more fuel into Gaza in coordination with the UN and would commit to allowing 200 aid trucks into Gaza each day via Egypt. Israeli and US officials told Axios it’s unclear if a deal can be reached in the next few days.

Only one hospital still admitting sick, wounded in war-torn northern Gaza: UN Around 50 killed in strike on mosque in central Gaza About 50 people were killed and dozens more injured by an Israeli strike that hit a mosque in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of the central Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian news agency, Wafa. Three people were killed and dozens more injured after an airstrike hit the Malaysian school in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, Wafa reported. Israel has told Palestinians in Gaza to flee northern Gaza to avoid fighting as the bulk of its operations focus on the north.

Israel has no right to ‘wage war’ on Palestinians: UN rapporteur

WHO: Two-thirds of Gaza hospitals now closed

Two-thirds of Gaza’s hospitals are no longer open, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced. It says 26 out of 36 medical facilities have closed since the war began because of damage or insufficient fuel. Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, WHO’s representative in the West Bank and Gaza, stated it was “urgently exploring the possibility of an evacuation of patients and medical staff”.

Biden accuses Hamas of “war crime”

President Joe Biden accused Hamas of committing a “war crime” for operating what the US and Israel have claimed is a command node under the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.

Biden said he discussed the dangerous situation at the hospital, Gaza’s largest, during his meeting with China’s leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

“You have a circumstance where the first war crime is being committed by Hamas by having their headquarters, their military hidden under a hospital. And that’s a fact. That’s what’s happened,” Biden told reporters during a press conference Wednesday.

Israeli soldiers launched a raid early Wednesday morning on Al-Shifa, after accusing Hamas of operating from tunnels beneath the vast complex – a claim denied by the group and hospital officials.

Over 3,600 people remain missing in Gaza Strip

Over 3,600 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are still considered missing after Israeli strikes, Al Jazeera reported citing the enclave authorities.

According to the report, “the number of missing [Gaza Palestinians] that remain under the debris stands at 3,640, 1,770 of them – children.”

According to the latest information from Gaza authorities, a total of 11,500 people died in the enclave since October 7, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women.

Hostage talks between Israel and Gaza have ‘reached crisis’

Hostage talks between Israel and Hamas mediated by Qatar have reached a crisis, Haaretz has reported. Arab and Palestinian sources told the newspaper that Hamas wants a five-day ceasefire for their release, whereas Israel is only willing to consider a five-day truce. Hamas has also demanded Israel stops flying drones over Gaza during the ceasefire so it does not discover where the hostages are being kept. Israel has opposed that request as well as the terror group’s demand for the restoration of freedom of movement between the south and north of Gaza. Hamas is reported to have refused to compromise on these three demands.

“Carnage in Gaza cannot be allowed to continue”: UN humanitarian chief

The horror suffered by civilians in Gaza has intensified each day and the “carnage” must stop, the United Nations’ humanitarian chief stated after Israeli forces raided Al-Shifa hospital.

“As the carnage in Gaza reaches new levels of horror every day, the world continues to watch in shock as hospitals come under fire, premature babies die, and an entire population is deprived of the basic means of survival,” said Martin Griffiths, the UN’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

“This cannot be allowed to continue.”

Griffiths also released a “comprehensive” plan to rein in the carnage and urged the international community to support it.

“The world must act before it is too late,” he added.

Israel has claimed that underground bunkers beneath Al-Shifa hospital — the largest hospital in Gaza — have been used by Hamas as a command center. But hospital officials and Hamas have denied those allegations.

Only military force will free the hostages: DM

Only military force will free the 240 hostages in Hamas captivity, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has said.

“That is why I pushed all the way for the [ground invasion] manouevre because first of all, it achieves the goals of the war, and secondly, Hamas only understands force,” he told IDF reservists.

“If you don’t act with force, they don’t understand. When you start acting with force, you suddenly have something to give them, and what you can give them is a short period of quiet, and when you give them a short period of quiet, they are willing to pay for it.”

He added: “We are going to perform any action that can lead to the rescue of our hostages

Israel claims soldiers found Hamas “military equipment” at Al-Shifa, but no evidence yet of tunnel network

Israel claimed its soldiers have uncovered what the army is calling “military equipment used by Hamas” during a raid at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Israeli forces entered Al-Shifa in the early hours of Wednesday, after signaling for weeks their intention to move on the complex, which they claim is the site of an underground command and control center for Hamas.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the military operation at the hospital “is still underway and will take time.”

“It’s a complicated area, which still has many people. We need to conduct in the right pace,” he added.

Doctors and health officials in the Hamas-controlled enclave have consistently rejected accusations that the hospital was the site of a command center.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced soldiers located a room in the hospital where they found, “technological assets, along with military and combat equipment used by Hamas”.

“In another department in the hospital, the soldiers located an operational command center and technological assets belonging to Hamas,” the statement went on, which indicated, the statement said, “that the terrorist organization uses the hospital for terrorist purposes”.

The statement added the IDF was continuing to operate in the hospital complex.

A senior Israeli defense official has also claimed troops had uncovered “concrete evidence that Hamas terrorists used the Shifa hospital as a terror headquarters”, promising to present the evidence later.

Israel is under significant international pressure to prove its claims about Hamas’s infiltration of the hospital, in order to justify some of its military decisions — which could otherwise constitute a possible serious violation of international humanitarian law.

There is certainly no indication yet that troops have uncovered a multi-level tunnel structure with underground chambers — of the kind illustrated in an animation presented by the army spokesman at a briefing almost three weeks ago.

Hamas responded to earlier comments from the Israeli army – that troops had found weapons inside the hospital – as a blatant lie and propaganda.

At least 42 journalists have been killed since Israel-Hamas war started

The death toll among journalists covering the war between Israel and Hamas has soared to 42 — an average of at least one death per day since the conflict began October 7, according to the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists.

Most of the journalists — 37 — were Palestinian, according to CPJ data released Wednesday. Four of the journalists were Israeli and one was Lebanese, the CPJ said.

Al Qahera News photographer Ahmed Fatima and local radio director Yaacoub Al-Barsh were among the latest journalists killed in strikes on Gaza, CPJ added, citing multiple news outlets and press freedom groups.

The latest conflict has been the deadliest period for journalists since the Committee to Protect Journalists starting tracking such data in 1992.

“CPJ is also investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt, or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists’ homes,” the nonprofit noted.

Israel’s operation at Gaza hospital is its own decision: White House

The US continues to believe Israel should not target hospitals in Gaza from the air and that civilians should be protected from the crossfire, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, as Israel continues its raid on the enclave’s largest medical facility.

Kirby stated the US did not sign off on the specific operation around Al-Shifa Hospital nor does it approve any of Israel’s military plans.

“We did not give an OK to their military operations around the hospital, in similar fashion to the fact that we don’t give OKs to their other tactical operations,” he added.

“These are Israeli military operations that they plan and they execute on, you know, in accordance with their own established procedures that the United States is not involved in.”

He said he would “refrain … from providing a running commentary on what is an ongoing operation.”

He repeated his assertion from a day earlier that the US doesn’t “want to see hospitals attacked from the air” or to “see innocent civilians, patients, medical staff become victims of crossfire between Hamas and Israeli Defense Forces”.

He said the operation around Al-Shifa was “not a focus” of President Joe Biden’s phone call Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Kirby also added the decision Tuesday to unveil downgraded intelligence about Hamas’ use of the Al-Shifa Hospital as a command node was unrelated to Israel’s forthcoming operation.

“My delivery of some downgraded information yesterday, the timing of that really came after work by the intelligence community to prepare that information for downgrade, and it had nothing to do with any operational timing or any decision making by the Israeli Defense Forces,” he continued.

Hamas: Gaza’s largest hospital is now under control of Israeli forces

Hamas has announced Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, is under the control of Israeli forces, the militant group said in a statement Wednesday.

Israeli forces launched a raid on the Al-Shifa hospital complex early Wednesday after accusing Hamas of operating from tunnels beneath the vast complex – a claim that has been repeatedly and vehemently denied by the group and hospital officials.

“We hold the ‘Israeli’ occupation fully responsible for the lives and safety of medical personnel, the wounded, the sick, premature children, and the displaced,” the Hamas government media office stressed.

Head of UN relief agency in Gaza says 70% of Gazans won’t have access to clean water by end of Wednesday

The main United Nations relief agency operating in Gaza warned on Wednesday that its “entire operation is now on the verge of collapse”.

The head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNWRA), Philippe Lazzarini, warned “by the end of today, around 70% of the population in Gaza won’t have access to clean water”, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

UNRWA is sheltering some 780,000 people in more than 150 overcrowded facilities even as basic services have crumbled. Yesterday, the agency said a total of 102 aid workers with UNRWA had been killed and 27 others wounded in Gaza since Israel’s war with Hamas began.

“To have fuel for trucks only will not save lives anymore. Waiting longer will cost lives,” Lazzarini added.

Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas’ attack on Israel more than a month ago have killed over 11,000 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah, citing medical sources in the Hamas-controlled enclave. A fuel blockade has resulted in a deepening humanitarian crisis as hospitals, water systems, bakeries and other services reliant on electricity shut down.