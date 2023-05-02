Israel launches deadly airstrike on Aleppo airport, Syria

Citing a military official, the state news agency SANA said two civilians and five other Syrian soldiers were wounded.

The airport has been a key channel for the flow of aid into the country after an earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 50,000 people, including more than 6,000 in Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a United Kingdom-based opposition war monitor, said the attack targeted a munitions depot by the airport. It also reported Israeli raids at a military airport in the Aleppo countryside, though Syrian state media did not report on the matter.

In March, Israel struck Aleppo’s airport on two different occasions and put it out of commission for several days.

Israel frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied territories.

It usually targets military positions inside the country, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah, which played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The regime launched similar attacks on the Syrian capital Damascus and the central Homs province in early April.

Damascus has repeatedly complained to the UN over Israeli assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

The country has vowed to give a crushing response to such acts of aggression at some point in the future.

“We warn the Tel Aviv regime that an adequate response to such hostilities awaits them and it will be given sooner or later,” Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said last November.