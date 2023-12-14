Israel says to continue Gaza war, 18,600 Palestinians killed so far

“Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support,” Cohen stated at a meeting with Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts.

“The ceasefire at the current stage is a gift to the Hamas terrorist organization and will allow it to return and threaten the people of Israel,” he added.

On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others.

Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,600 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the escalation, the local authorities confirmed.

The Gaza Strip was divided into north and south sections by the Israeli army in November.