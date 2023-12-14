Thursday, December 14, 2023
Israel says to continue Gaza war, 18,600 Palestinians killed so far

By IFP Media Wire
An Israeli artillery unit operates near the border with Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, December 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israel will continue its war against the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip regardless of the absence of international support, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has said. Over 18,600 Palestinians have died so far in Israeli war on Gaza.

“Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support,” Cohen stated at a meeting with Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts.

“The ceasefire at the current stage is a gift to the Hamas terrorist organization and will allow it to return and threaten the people of Israel,” he added.

On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others.

Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,600 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the escalation, the local authorities confirmed.

The Gaza Strip was divided into north and south sections by the Israeli army in November.

