Islamic Jihad chief sets conditions for release of Israeli hostages

Al-Nakhaleh said on Tuesday that the group, a major resistance movement in Gaza, would not engage in any deal that ignores the four main conditions set by the group for a truce with the Israeli regime.

He added the four conditions are a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the territory, a guarantee for reconstruction and a clear political solution that ensures the rights of the Palestinian people.

His statement came in response to media reports about initiatives undertaken by the US government to secure the release of Israeli captives as part of indirect ceasefire negotiations between the Gazans and the Israeli regime.

Israel faces growing international pressure to end the aggression on Gaza that has killed nearly 27,000 people over the past four months.

Israel started the war on Gaza in early October after a brief but decisive operation against Israeli settlers and military forces by Hamas, the largest resistance group in the territory.

The regime secured the release of some of the captives in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners during a weeklong truce that came to an end on December 1.

However, tens of captives are still held by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad while an unknown number have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza in recent weeks.