IRGC Navy unveils underground drone hangar 

During the unveiling of the underground drone facility, Major General Salami stated: “The IRGC Navy possesses all elements required for full-scale warfare – from precision-guided anti-ship ballistic missiles to cruise missiles with varying ranges capable of hitting both stationary and mobile targets.”

The senior commander emphasized that the IRGC Navy can independently sustain and successfully manage extended military operations.”

He noted that “what the Iranian people witness today represents only a fraction of the IRGC Navy’s substantial drone capabilities.”

Salami warned adversaries that “our enemies should properly understand the extent of our power to avoid miscalculations stemming from ignorance of our capabilities.”

He reiterated Iran’s defense doctrine, declaring: “Our fundamental principle remains that any hostile action against our interests will be met with strikes against both the origin of aggression and any location housing enemy assets.”